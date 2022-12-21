UPDF kill two more ADF rebels in Ntoroko

Two members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group were Tuesday gunned down in a fire exchange with Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in Ntoroko District. UPDF intercepted five rebels in Kayanja village in Bweramule Sub County seven days after they raided the village.

Maj (rtd) Edward Jones Mugabirwe, the Ntoroko Resident District Commissioner (RDC) said that UPDF intercepted the rebels as they were trying to cross back to the Democratic Republic of Congo leading to a gunfire exchange.

He explained that the rebels were part of the group that crossed into the district last week but managed to get away and were in hiding to get an opportune moment to cross back to DRC.

He, however, said that their luck ran out as UPDF soldiers on routine patrol intercepted them on Tuesday morning. Maj Mugabirwe said that soldiers killed two rebels in the gunfire exchange but three others managed to escape.

“It is not true that we had new invasion. These were part of the other group that attacked last Tuesday. They were trying to cross back to DRC when were intercepted by our soldiers who were hiding in the bush. Two of them were put out of action while three escaped. Two solar panels, wires used to make bombs, an empty magazine, and a walkie-talkie were discovered from them,” he said.

Maj Mugabirwe said that UPDF is hunting for the remaining three rebel fighters. Mugabirwe has called for calm, saying security is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of residents during the festive season.

“Our security forces are on top of the situation, so I urge the residents who are on the run away to back to their homes and prepare for Christmas celebrations,” he said.

On Tuesday last week, an estimated 40 ADF rebels attacked Kyobe, Kayanja, and Kyapa villages in Bweramule Sub County forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes and pitch camp at Karugutu Primary School.