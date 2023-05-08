UPDF recovers 120 head of cattle from militiamen in DR Congo

Uganda Peoples Defence Force contingent conducting a peacekeeping support mission under the East African Regional Force (UGACON-EACRF) in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have recovered 120 head of cattle from the suspected Nyatura militiamen

The Nyatura rebels operate in the areas of Kinyandoni, Bwito, Bwisha, Tongo and Binza in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement issued on Monday, Capt Kato Ahmad Hassan, the EACRF spokesperson, said the successful operation was conducted following timely intelligence and close coordination with the local community of Buhimba village approximately 9 kilometres from Kiwanja Town Council.

“The rescue team was able to successfully thwart the theft of the animals and recovered the 120 head of cattle easily with no exchange of gunfire. The cows were handed over to the owner before the excited local community,” he said.

Mr David Mujungu, the owner of the animals, confirmed to the UPDF rescue team that the Collective Movement for Change (CMC), Nyantura militia group was behind the theft of his animals.

“Had the UPDF not responded in time, it would mark the beginning of my poverty and subsequent suffering,” he said, thanking the officers for their quick response.

He revealed that the militiamen normally abduct people and ask for a ransom for them to be released safely, and if not paid in time, they are killed.