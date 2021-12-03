UPDF sends more troops, armoured vehicles into DR Congo in anti-ADF rebel operation 

UPDF soldiers during a military drill recently. UPDF sent more troops and equipment, including armoured vehicles, into eastern DR Congo on Thursday, witnesses at the border said, on the third day of an operation against the ADF rebel group. PHOTO/ FILE/ COURTESY 

By  AFP

Uganda sent more troops and equipment, including armoured vehicles, into eastern DR Congo on Thursday, witnesses at the border said, on the third day of an operation against the ADF rebel group. 
"At around 4pm, we saw another Ugandan army column cross," freelance journalist Tony Kitambala said at the Nobili border post.
"They're in armour-plated vehicles, and there are also water tankers."
A video filmed by another resident showed two light infantry tanks in the convoy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.