UPDF soldier, brother killed in Budaka accident

A speeding vehicle Saturday night knocked a soldier and his brother dead along the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway.

Police said “the unidentified motor vehicle knocked a pedal cyclist, Dick Tambaki [22] who was a resident of Mugiti Sub-county, Budaka District, and was carrying one passenger, Francis Kulaita [28]-a UPDF soldier attached to Kotido army barracks.”

According to police, they both died on spot.

“The hit and run fatal accident which occurred at Kakoli Village was reported to police at around 9:30pm,”Budaka District Police Commander [DPC], ASP G.M Graciano Nkurunziza noted.

Police swiftly visited the scene and the bodies were taken to Budaka Health center IV for postmortem as investigations proceed.

Reports indicate that the deceased were knocked during gusty weather as they returned from Nampangala Village in Budaka Sub-county where they had gone to check on their grandparents.

This publication has established that the two children are of the same mother but different fathers.

ASP Nkurunziza expressed concern over the increasing accidents in the area.

“Police will continue with operations to crackdown on reckless drivers and those without valid driving permits especially on major roads” he said.