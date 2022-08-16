UPDF soldier rescued from fire in ‘suicide attempt’ after love gone bad

One Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier is fighting for his life in hospital after he was rescued from a house fire at Kavumba Village, Buwama Sub-county in a suspected suicide case.

Sgt Maj Lwanga Mukasa, who serves under the reserve force, allegedly locked himself in his house before setting ablaze a motorcycle, among other property, yesterday.

Mr John Paul Kinaalwa, a member of the village local council at Kavumba, said the soldier was earlier engaged in a fist fight with his former wife after she brought home their son.

“Kinaalwa had earlier demanded that his estranged wife brings home their son with whom she has been taking care of after their separation. Kinaalwa on Tuesday morning tried to fight his former wife as she left after bringing home their son, but the wife escaped when some residents stopped the fight,” he said.

“The soldier confiscated a motorcycle of a man who had tried to end the fight. He later set his house on fire,” Mr Kinaalwa said.

Love gone-bad

Mr Paul Mutagubya, a witness and resident at Kavumba Village, said the UPDF soldier tried to convince his estranged wife to return to their matrimonial home, but failed.

“He was possibly angered that the former wife had escaped when he came back with a panga and a club to fight back the group that had stopped him from fighting his former wife. We hit the house door and saved his life from the fire,” Mr Mutagubya said.

