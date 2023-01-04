Upgrade Isimba Bridge area to promote tourism, says Kadaga

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East Africa Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has advised the Ministry of Tourism to upgrade the area around Isimba Bridge and turn it into a tourism site.

Isimba Bridge connects the districts of Kayunga and Kamuli.

While inspecting the bridge on Monday, Ms Kadaga, who doubles as the Kamuli District Woman MP, said the scenery around the facility is beautiful and has the potential to attract tourists.

“When I lobbied for the construction of the Isimba Bridge, we had plans to have the bridge and the area elevated to a tourism site because of its unique features and the scenery of the area. This will provide both the jobs and the money to the tourism industry,” she said.

She added: “To my surprise, the concerned government officials are yet to take any steps in fast tracking the area for a prospective tourism site. I urge the Ministry of Tourism officials to expedite the process for the benefit of our people and government.”

Ms Kadaga said the bridge will ease the transportation of agricultural commodities between the two districts.

Isimba Bridge

Mr Lawrence Pario, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) head of bridges and structure construction programme, revealed that the bridge has two sections measuring 435 metres and 475 metres, and the two are joined by the Kova Island, providing a unique feature that would attract tourists.

“The Kova Island will be restored into a forest and habitat for monkeys, baboons, water birds and many other attractive wild creatures. It was hitherto a home to many of the wild creatures before the construction works of the bridge began,” he said.

Mr Pario added that although Unra is only mandated to approve the construction plans for the bridge and supervise the construction works, it can work with the relevant government departments including the Ministry of Tourism to restore the area to a tourism site.

Mr Saleh Bulinsoni, the Kayunga District Council speaker, tasked the Ministry of Tourism to work with the local leaders to upgrade different tourism sites located in the district.

“The Ministry of Tourism has sidelined Kayunga District in matters concerning the tourism sites. We hope that this time they will involve the district in their future plans,” he said.

However, Ms Eunice Kansiime, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Tourism, said the upgrading of Isimba Bridge into a tourism site is being handled by the Tourism Development Department under the ministry.