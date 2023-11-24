URA body awards top taxpayers

Ankole Diocese Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, Kisiizi Hospital in Rukungiri, Chop Gaming and Mildmay Uganda are among dozens of individuals and companies recognised for consistently honouring their tax obligations.

They were recognised at the Tax Appreciation Awards ceremony in Kampala yesterday. The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) organised the function.

The awards honour the top taxpayers who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment and adherence to tax regulations.

Bishop Mwesigwa took the Commissioner General’s Award (Individual), Kisiizi Hospital took the Vantage Award for South Western Region (Non-Individual) while Chop Gaming Ltd, which trades as BetPawa, was the runner-up for the Excel Award.

Mildmay Uganda Institute of Health Sciences took the Vantage Award Kampala Central Region (Non Individual).

Presiding over the function, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja hailed the individuals and companies for supporting the government to provide services to the people through paying taxes.

She acknowledged that while tax administration challenges exist, the government is working towards resolving them.

The URA commissioner general, Mr John Musinguzi Rujokyi, described the taxpayers as national heroes.

“We understand that paying taxes is not always an easy task, and we acknowledge the sacrifices many of you make to fulfill this responsibility. Your dedication does not go unnoticed. Today, we witness a ceremony in which URA is awarding distinguished taxpayers who have honoured their civic duty as a token of our appreciation for your commitment to walk the journey of transforming our economy.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija said: “My ministry commits to support URA. I want to thank our taxpayers and development partners for and contribution towards freeing Uganda from donor dependence.”

He admitted that many businesses are suffering to delayed government payment to suppliers but said all is being done to pay them.

Commenting on the award, Mr Allan Tumushabe, the managing director of ChopGaming in Uganda, said: “This prestigious recognition is a testament to the outstanding contribution made by our company in the field of revenue mobilisation and youth empowerment in Uganda.”

The company was founded by Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record executive and businessman.

Kach-Ap Global Forwarders Ltd, a logisitcs company, won the Vantange award Eastern (Non Individual).

Mr Martin Chemonges, the group finance director, said it’s good to pay taxes, especially if they are put to good use.

“The bible says give to God what belongs to God and Caesar what belong to Caesar,” he said.