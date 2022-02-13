US announces Shs17b bounty for Kony arrest

Ugandan fugitive and Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel group leader Joseph Kony.

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • Kony, a self-proclaimed ‘messiah’ sent by God -to counter the 1986 President Museveni establishment- in the late 1980s founded a United Nations (UN) designated terror group, LRA but has successfully eluded justice for nearly three decades.

The United States (US) Department of State has announced a cash reward for any “individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest, transfer or conviction” of Ugandan fugitive Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader Joseph Kony.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.