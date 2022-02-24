US injects Shs94b in Uganda’s Covid fight

President Museveni meets US Ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown at State House Entebbe on February 23, 2022. PHOTO/Courtesy of state house

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • President Museveni called for mass sentisation and vaccination to ensure full recovery of the economy.

President Museveni has called on the Ministry of Health to increase efforts to ensure 22 million Ugandans are fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 to guarantee the recovery of the economy.
Mr Museveni, in a statement released by State House Yesterday, asked the Ministry to provide informed sensitisation messages to the public and encourage mass vaccination.
“We said 22 million people should either have got two doses of the other vaccines or one of Johnson and Johnson. Then a booster for those of my constituency 50 years and above. In my constituency, there are about 3.5 million, plus security personnel, teachers, health workers, boda bodas, bar maids/workers etc. This comes to more than six million people for the booster. Let the people know,” he said.

