Use reopened border to revive trade with Rwanda - Minister

People celebrate after the first passenger vehicle arrived in Uganda through Katuna Border in Kabale District on March 7, 2022. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

  • On March 4, the Rwandan government announced the reopening of its land borders for passenger vehicles. 

The State minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, has urged Ugandans to take advantage of the fully reopened Katuna border with neighbouring Rwanda to revive cross-border trade.

