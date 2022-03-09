Travellers decry high cost of crossing Katuna border

A bus is diverted to alternative routes after Gatuna/Katuna border post was closed in 2019. PHOTO | NMG

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • The movement resumed for the first time in three years on Monday, March 7, after the Cabinet meeting resolved to open all Rwanda’s land borders. The Gatuna/Katuna border was closed in 2019 amid a diplomatic impasse but reopened on January 31 for only trucks.

The cost of crossing the recently reopened Rwanda-Uganda border is restricting movement between the two countries as passengers are required to pay for the Covid-19 PCR test, which many have complained is too expensive.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.