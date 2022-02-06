Utilise your position to impact cultural livelihood, Among tells Ogwang Okul

Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul accompanied by his wife Ranny Ismail Ogwang is presented before the congregation during his enthronment at Kulo Ayago Village, Ayer Sub-county in Kole District on February 5, 2022. Photo | Bill Oketch

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • She said this in a congratulatory message on the enthronement of Ambassador Ogwang Okul as Awitong (clan chief) of Pala Ocol clan on Saturday.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among, has advised Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul to utilise his new position to impact both economic and cultural livelihood for Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.