Utilise your position to impact cultural livelihood, Among tells Ogwang Okul

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among, has advised Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul to utilise his new position to impact both economic and cultural livelihood for Uganda.

She said this in a congratulatory message on the enthronement of Ambassador Ogwang Okul as Awitong (clan chief) of Pala Ocol clan on Saturday.

Mr Ogwang worked as Deputy Ambassador to the United States of America. Currently, he is serving in Khartoum as Charge d’ Affaires.

He was enthroned as Awitong of Pala Ocol clan in a traditional ritual presided over by the paramount chief of Lango, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, at Kulu Ayago Village, Baramindyang Parish, Ayer Sub County in Kole District on Saturday.

“Your ascension to the position of Awitong is a clear testimony of your exceptional abilities as a leader, negotiator, and counsellor and as a uniting factor of the Lango people,” Ms Among said.

She added: “It is my wish and hope, therefore, that you will utilise this position to impact on both the economic and cultural livelihood of not only the people of Pala Ocol clan but indeed those of the people of Lango and Uganda as a whole.”

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, however, noted that the office of cultural leader does not only offer people the opportunity to be the custodians of the heritage and culture of their people. But the position is also a platform for them to galvanize the effort of their people towards transforming themselves into a developed community.

“I am indeed proud of your achievement and can only assure you that we will do everything within our means to support your very important role in the community,” she said.

“Extend my sincere thanks to the people and elders of Pala Ocol clan for having accepted you as their leader. I hope you will enjoy a cordial working relationship together for the entire period you will be in office as their cultural leader.”

Ambassador Ogwang Okul said his leadership will “focus on changing the mindset of Lango to view cultural institutions as frontiers of growth.

He said that cultural institutions can no longer afford to only be custodians of traditions and rituals. They must inspire and change people.

“We must not abdicate cultural leadership to undeserving people. It is only through our engagement that will cause change,” he said.

“My desire is, in addition to my current work as Uganda’s Charge d’ Affairs at the Khartoum Mission, to use my new responsibilities to promote relations between the people of Lango with other tribes in Uganda, people of Lango in the Diaspora, and the international community.”

In addition, the clan chief of Pala Ocol pro missed seeing old people age gracefully while young people, both within Lango and Uganda, are trained and guided to have meaningful lives.

“I will also seek to engage youth to be known for what is right. Our youth must not be known for being village thieves or school dropouts, they must be valued people within our communities. Even when they fail to achieve desired targets through the education system, they must not become destitute,” he added.

About Ogwang Okul

Before being assigned to America in 2010, Mr Ogwang served as a Public Prosecutor at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

He graduated at the top of his legal courses while serving on active duty, grew up in extreme poverty as a rural boy in Ayer Sub-county in the present Kole District.

Mr Ogwang holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, Kampala, Masters of Administrative Science – Diplomacy and International Relations from Farleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, USA; a specialized Diploma in prosecutions and Diploma in Law from the Law Development Centre.

He has over 20 years of professional development in national and international leadership.

has been active in the national politics of Uganda; was involved in the 1993-94/95 Uganda constitution-making processes as a student activist being the then president of Uganda National Student Association (UNSA).

From his teenage years, Ambassador Ogwang taught his fellow students to avoid violent school strikes and demonstrations but showed them peaceful ways of negotiating issues with school authorities and boards to find amicable solutions.