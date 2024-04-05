Vandalism threatens new Kabale streetlight initiative

Kabale town now lights up with Shs1.99 billion solar streetlight project. However, vandalism of the equipment has emerged as a major concern.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, on Friday directed security forces to neutralise any criminals caught vandalising government infrastructure. This aims to deter future incidents.

"The security cameras installed by the government in Kabale town cannot operate well once the street lights are vandalised. I will also persuade the magistrates and the officials at the directorate of public prosecution to always give a long custodial sentence to any suspect accused of vandalising these government infrastructure,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

Mr Nyakahuma spoke during the commissioning ceremony for the 200 solar-powered streetlights. Local leaders had raised concerns about vandalism of the newly installed equipment.

The project contractor, Geses U Ltd, faced delays due to vandalism. Managing Director, Mr Peter Nkurunungi, reported that 17 solar-powered streetlights, valued at Shs68 million, were vandalised by unknown individuals before handover.

Kigezi Region Police Spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, echoed Mr Nyakahuma's directive. He stated that police are prepared to use disabling force against anyone caught vandalising streetlights or road furniture, citing the act as a security threat.

“The police are ready to implement these directives for the safety of government infrastructure. Some of the suspected criminals that were found in possession of some of the vandalized street light equipment were prosecuted in court of law and they are currently on remand,” Mr Maate said.

Kabale Municipality Mayor, Mr Byamugisha Sentaro, and Town Clerk, Ms Justine Barekye, highlighted how vandalism undermines the project's goals. These include beautification of the town and enabling night-time business operations.