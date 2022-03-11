Prime

We need more forces in DR Congo, says Muhanga 

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers prepare a mortar at Luanoli in the Democratic Republic of Congo on March 8, 2022. Photo/David Bukenya

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Operation Shujaa began on November 30. The operation is being conducted jointly by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and targets the Allied Democratic Forces rebels hiding in eastern Congo.

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the commander of Operation Shujaa, has said the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and their Congolese counterparts need more troops on the ground to protect civilians who are returning to their homes.
Operation Shujaa is being carried out by a joint force of  UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) against the Allied Democratic Forces.

