UPDF, Congolese army say they have killed 5 ADF rebels

The joint forces of UPDF and Congolese armies on Monday killed more than 15 ADF rebels and rescued eight children who had been abducted by ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo on Sunday night.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the public information officer for Operation Shujaa, said the joint forces made offensive actions against the rebels after the later killed 16 Congolese civilians.

He said their attack took place at Kilungu where the joint forces were able to arrest three ADF rebels, recover eight guns, 80 rounds of ammunition of PK machine gun, 45 rounds of ammunition of 12.7mm AAC (Anti-Aircraft), assorted items including drugs, and seven SMG and IPK machine guns.

“We suspect the number of ADF rebels who were killed will be more than 15 because up to now (Tuesday), our joint forces are still searching for more bodies,” he said.

Attack on civilians

Maj Mugisa said the rebel attack on Congolese civilians took place in Kikura, south of Nobile border point about 7kms from Busunga border post of Bundibugyo District.

“We condemn all the atrocities committed by ADF rebels who are killing innocent people. We shall continue on hunting down these rebels until all are neutralised or captured,” he said.

On February 23, the same joint forces made an operation in places of Bukoko North of Kamango Town with the help of civilians and recovered an abandoned box containing 148 bullets of PK machine gun and a dead body of an ADF rebel.

The new development also comes after the joint forces of operation Shujaa dislodged the ADF rebels from areas commonly known as the triangle of death on February 18.

The triangle of death consists of areas of Mukakati, Erigeti, Kainama, Boga, Tchabi, river Semliki Bridge and Burasi.

The ADF and other rebel groups have been using the areas as hideout places, killing people and also abducting Congolese nationals.

Joint operations

The joint forces since November 30 have been hunting some of the rebel groups in eastern DR Congo that include ADF, NALU and CODECO. The groups have been terrorising and killing people in the mineral-rich country. Since the joint operation started, the rebels have fled from their camps and relocated to Mountain Rwenzori.