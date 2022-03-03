UPDF, Congolese army say they have killed 5 ADF rebels

UPDF soldiers display guns and goats that were reportedly recovered from an ADF camp in eastern DR Congo on recently. Photo courtesy /ministry of defence. 

By  Alex Ashaba

  • Maj Peter Mugisa, the public information officer for Operation Shujaa, said the joint forces made offensive actions against the rebels after the later killed 16 Congolese civilians.

The joint forces of UPDF and Congolese armies on Monday killed more than 15 ADF rebels and rescued eight children who had been abducted by ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo on Sunday night.

