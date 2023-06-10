We're praying for Church of England to repent, says Kaziimba

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has said they are praying for the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion and the Church of England to repent as he countered a statement in which the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was dismayed over Church of Uganda’s support for the anti-gay law.

“Archbishop Welby has every right to form his opinions about matters around the world that he knows little about firsthand, which he has done in his recent statement about Church of Uganda's widely held support for the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023,” Archbishop Kaziimba observed.

Uganda’s President Museveni on June 7 clarified that the new legislation does not target people identifying as LGBTQ but rather persons engaged in homosexuality and same-sex promoters.

However, Archbishop Welby said “there is no justification for any province of the Anglican Communion to support such laws.”

“He (Welby) and many other Western leaders seem to think that the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 criminalizes homosexuality. It does not,” the Ugandan prelate noted.

“Our support has been made very clear by our earlier statement, so it does not require repeating,” Archbishop Kaziimba responded to calls by Archbishop Welby for Uganda to reject the new law.

With a hint of resistance, Archbishop Kaziimba hit back questioning why African countries like Ghana and Uganda are singled out for such virtue signaling.

“I wonder if Archbishop Welby has written to encourage the Anglican Bishop of Cyprus and the Gulf to publicly advocate for decriminalizing homosexuality in the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East,” he wrote.

In April 2023, the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (Gafcon) agreed not to recognize the Archbishop of Canterbury as an instrument of communion during a convention in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

“The Church of England has chosen to impair her relationship with the orthodox provinces in the communion,” Archbishop Kaziimba stressed in Friday’s communication- also seen as a further break of relations between the Church of Uganda and Canterbury