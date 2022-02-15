We won’t meddle in Kyabazingship woes, says govt 

The government has said it will not intervene in the ongoing Kyabazingaship wrangles that have plunged the 83-year-old monarchy in confusion.

The bickering, which is between King William Gabula Nadiope IV and his cultural nemesis, Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi, has since seen six royal chiefs pass a vote of no confidence in the Kyabazinga for his alleged failure to abide by the kingdom’s constitution.

While commissioning the Kyabazinga’s official Shs12b palace on Igenge Hill, Jinja City on Friday, which also coincided with the 83rd Kyabazinga Day celebrations, the minister for the Elderly, Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafwabi, said the government will steer clear of the wrangles.

He, however, said the government will continue offering its support to the institution irrespective of its leader.

“We shall not intervene as a government, but encourage cultural institutions to use mechanisms, including the council of elderly, clan leaders or a representative body in accordance with traditions, customs, norms for dispute resolution or conflict,” he said.

Government position

The minister further urged the factions to use recognised structures to resolve any differences. Some of these, he said, are stipulated in the Cultural and Traditional Leaders Act.

He also emphasised that the construction of the palace was done under provisions of the same Act.

The celebrations came as four chiefs opposed to the Kyabazinga’s leadership were ousted and replaced.

These include Mr Robert Yekonia Mukajjanga Luba of Bunha chiefdom, who was replaced by Mr Godfrey Mukajjanga; Mr Ayubu Banamwita of Butembe chiefdom, who was replaced by Mr Frederick Walugembe; Mr John Ntale of Bunhole Bunanhumba chiefdom, who was replaced by Mr Bukumune Nkuyuyu, and Mr Okaali Musiitwa Muluya of Bukooli chiefdom, who was replaced by Joseph Isabirye.

The quartet, headed by Mr Mukajjanga, was also accused of allegedly disrespecting the Kyabazinga, failing to perform their duties and mishandling chiefdom property, among other infractions. Their ouster came after they openly denounced the Kyabazinga and reconfirmed Prince Wambuzi, the Bulamogi royal chief, as the substantive Kyabazinga.

The kingdom prime minister, Mr Joseph Muvawala, vowed to put an end to the ongoing wrangles within the monarchy.

“In the last few months, we have been having some wrangles, but we shall deal with all those issues, and we will be okay. We thank the royal chiefs for electing the Kyabazinga, but they should not tamper with him,” he said.