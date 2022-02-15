We won’t meddle in Kyabazingship woes, says govt 

Vice President Jessica Alupo, accompanied by Ministers Rebecca Kadaga, Lukia Nakadama and Milly Babalanda and other officials handover handover of the newly refurbished Kyabazinga's Palace underway in Jinja District on February 11, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Tausi Nakato  &  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

What you need to know:

  • The minister for the Elderly, Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafwabi, said the government will steer clear of the wrangles.

The government has said it will not intervene in the ongoing Kyabazingaship wrangles that have plunged the 83-year-old monarchy in confusion.

