What’s holding full reopening of Rwanda-Uganda border

The high cost of footing the Covid-19 test coupled with the unclear guidelines on transporting local agricultural produce from Uganda to Rwanda, still remain the sticky issues standing in the way of the full re-opening of Katuna/Gatuna border, Daily Monitor can reliably report.

Gatuna border post on the Rwandan side had been closed for three years but on January 31, it was re-opened for cargo trucks and also for essential travelers.

Likewise, on March 7, the Gatuna border was again reopened for passenger vehicles but with strict directives to adherence of Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Some businessmen and clearing agents at Katuna border post, yesterday, confined in the Works State minister, Mr Fred Byamukama.

The minister had visited the border to assess the ongoing construction of the one-stop border post, of how they are feeling the pitch of the high Covid-19 tests.

“We are grateful to President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame for the decision to reopen Katuna border but costs incurred in taking Covid-19 PCR tests, are becoming a major obstacle to the travelers to an extent that some have abandoned the use of Katuna/Gatuna border and opted to use alternative routes where covid-19 tests are cheap,” Mr Bright Mbarara, a businessman, said.

Discrepancies

He added: “Travellers at Katuna are required to pay Shs100,000 for Covid-19 PCR tests, yet at Mirama hills in Ntungamo District, the same is at just Shs30,000. We request for your immediate interventions because these expensive Covid-19 tests are hindering travelers from either side of the country.”

Mr Mbarara also decried the delay, adding that travelers are made to wait for about one-and-a-half hours for the results. Another businessman, Mr Geoffrey Mujuni, demanded to know why the Rwandan government has denied entry of Uganda agricultural produce unlike what they officially communicated on cross-border trade.

“Ever since the Gatuna border was reopened in January this year, no single agricultural produce from Uganda has ever been allowed into Rwanda. We need timely intervention in this matter so that cross border trade can be successful restored,” Mr Mujuni said.

Responding to the questions raised by the businessmen, Mr Byamukama asked the traders and the travellers to be patient as the government handles the current challenges.

“The high costs of Covid-19 tests shall soon be history. Do you remember how President Museveni resolved the same matter at Entebbe airport?” he wondered.