What you missed at the Busoga royal wedding

On November 18, Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi hosted more than 2,500 guests at Igenge Palace at a very colourful function.

The guests were checked at the gate and every one entering receiving a coupon as a pass to enter the palace.

Ushers, who were dressed in black dresses, directed the visitors to the serving tables that were organised in separated and well decorated tents by Spectrum Catering Services, with no one missing food.

The guests were later ushered into another well-decorated tent by Icandy Events Limited, where only drinks and cake were served.

After all guests had settled, the royal couple and their entourage make a grand entrance into the full to capacity wedding tent.

The Kyabazinga was dressed in a black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie, while the Inhebantu wore a white dress knitted with ivory pearls. The flower girls dressed in ball pink dresses, while the page boys dressed in black suits with white shirt and bow ties.

The guests were entertained by local artistes led by Bugweri District Woman Member of Parliament Racheal Magoola and her Afrigo Band.

Other artistes included Muhamudu Kiwanku alias Kadabada, and Nuhuman Talyaka alias Cilcon Avokoz.

The royal couple later took to the floor to open the dance before calling it a day and night.