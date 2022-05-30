Who is Kigezi Diocese new Bishop Akanjuna?

Hundreds of Christians yesterday gathered at Kigezi High School primary in Kabale town to witness the consecration of Rev Can Gaddie Akanjuna as the 6th bishop of Kigezi Diocese.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba, presided over the ceremony while the presidential special envoy, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, represented President Museveni as the chief guest.

He handed over a new car that was donated by government to bishop Akanjuna .

“I will focus on missionary and evangelism to strengthen the work of God in the Diocese of Kigezi. I will work with everybody regardless of their status in communities for the development of the diocese of Kigezi,” Bishop Akanjuna said immediately after he was consecrated, replacing Bishop George Bagamuhunda, who opted for early retirement last year because of poor health.

Bishop Akanjuna also pledged to improve human resource and professionalism by ensuring that many reverends are trained in evangelism. He also pledged to promote children ministries.

“I will promote home cells for bible study, promote boys and girls brigade, promote health in line with government programmes, secure land titles for the diocesan land, promote unity among Christians, ensure that the pension funds for the retired clergy are got in time, and I am ready to mobilise Christians to form saccos so that they can benefit from the Parish Development Model,” he said.

The chairman for the consecration organising committee, Mr David Bahati, who doubles as the State minister for Industry and the Kabale NRM party chairman, thanked Bishop Bagamuhunda for the diocesan development, especially for establishing a radio station and other income generating projects that include commercial buildings, petrol station, water gravity schemes, promoting irish potato growing, and the construction of water harvesting tanks.

“Besides the listed achievements, Bishop Bagamuhunda has promoted unity among Christians. As we welcome the new bishop, it is our appeal that he consolidates the development so far achieved,” Mr Bahari said.

Archbishop Kaziimba thanked the Bishop Bagamuhunda and his wife for being faithful servants of God. He appealed to them to keep supporting the diocese.

“You are retired but not tired because you are still required. Keep supporting the diocese whenever called upon. I appeal to the newly-consecrated bishop to always consult and work with the retired bishops of Kigezi Diocese that include William Rukirande, George Katwesigye, Enock Kayeye, and Goerge Bagamuhunda,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Museveni’s message

In his speech read by Dr Rugunda, President Museveni thanked Archbishop Kaziimba for inviting him to participate in the consecration event.

“I commend the leadership that has diligently served under Bishop Bagamuhunda and all support organs that are associated with Kigezi Diocese for the support both spiritual and physical. To the incoming bishop, the gospel should be taught and taught indeed in truth, and should be done so at all times and all seasons. Avoid corruption and ideologies of bad elements who are enemies of the nation.

“The gospel of hard work must be preached to the flock without ceasing. This is an office that the Lord saw fit for you to lead his people at such a time when we are recovering from the effects of Covid-19. The book of Proverbs chapter 3:5-6 in the Bible says trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways, submit to him, and he will make your paths straight,” President Museveni said.

“This responsibility is a call to service with faith, dedication, humility and integrity beyond human compromise. I congratulate Bishop Akanjuna for your elevation in the diocese of Kigezi. I wish you God’s guidance and grace in your service,”Mr Museveni added.

He also thanked the people of Kigezi for supporting the NRM party.

“The NRM is dedicated to working hand-in-hand with the Church. I wish to encourage the Church to establish more economic projects that will support their leaders and church activities. Gone are the days when the church was dependent on the flock. In the current times, the church works with the flock to better its service and the livelihoods of the people,” President Museveni said.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu raises the hand of Gaddie Akanjuna after announcing him as the newly-consecrated bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi on May 29, 2022. The installation of the sixth bishop of the diocese took place at Kigezi High School Primary lower playground in Kabale Town. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

Who is Gaddie Akanjuna?

Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna was born to Elikana Nkundeki (RIP) and Dorothy Ekyohangirwe on August 10, 1962 at Kigata, Kyanamira Sub-county, Ndorwa County in Kabale District.

At the age of 12, Bishop Akanjuna joined Kigata Primary School and completed his primary education in 1980. He then joined Bukinda Senior Secondary School for his O-Level in 1984. He later went to Kabale Teachers’ College where he obtained a Grade III Certificate in teaching profession.

Bishop Akanjuna told Daily Monitor that he accepted Christ on June 19, 1988. “I was a notorious sinner, struggling with hatred, fornication and drunkenness. The day I accepted the Lordship of Jesus Christ, I experienced total joy and my life did not remain the same. God has seen me through many challenges. I uphold a life of total commitment and accountability, striving to have eternal life,’’ he said.