Why Makerere has postponed  74th graduation for second time

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University has rescheduled the 74th graduation ceremony that was slated for January 22 next year.

In his December 15 letter addressed to the Academic Registrar, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe noted that the extension to January 29 follows concerns raised by different stakeholders about their readiness to hold graduation ceremonies successfully within the previous gazetted dates.

“After consultation with key stakeholders, as chairperson of the Senate, I am rescheduling the 74th graduation ceremony to commence on Monday, January 29, 2024, and end on February 2, 2024. Please make the necessary arrangements accordingly,” Prof Nawangwe’s letter reads in part.

This is the second time the university is postponing 74th graduation ceremony. The initial dates were January 8 to January 12. According to the university administration, the first extension was made due to the NAM summit that will be hosted by Uganda from January 15 to January 20 .

Although the authorities did not give specific reason for the second extension, highly placed sources within the institution, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said it might have been caused by the NRM annual Liberation Day on January 26.

According to the programme, students from the College of Natural Sciences (CONSA), the College of Health Science (CHS) and School of Law will graduate on January 29, followed by those from the College of Education and External studies (CEES), and the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) on January 30.

Students from the College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS), College of Computer and Information System (COCIS) as well as the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security (COVAB) will graduate on January 31.

On February 1, those from Makerere University Business School will graduate and the ceremony will be crowned by those from the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences on February 2.