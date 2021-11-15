Prime

Why security red-flagged Bobi Wine in Mbale, Lira

National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Mbale last Friday. PHOTO/DERRICK WANDERA

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Mr Lawrence Egole, the head of security, also the Resident City Commissioner, says Bobi Wine had not briefed security about his presence.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, spent the better part of last weekend colliding with security forces in Mbale and Lira City. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.