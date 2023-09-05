Wife Murder: Kigo Prison declines to transfer Israeli national to Luzira

Prison authorities at Kigo Prison have declined to transfer an Israeli national accused of killing his wife to Luzira Maximum Prison, Monitor has established.

This is in contravention of a court order issued by Mpigi Grade One Magistrate Ezra Solomon Okem on August 29.

Mr Okem sanctioned Raed Wated’s transfer to Luzira after he complained that his life was at risk at Kigo since he cannot receive necessary medical attention yet he is battling hernia.

Wated allegedly killed his wife, Monica Nabukenya, 28, and dumped her body in a septic tank in their compound at Kalagala Village ,Kayabwe Town Council ,Mpigi District.

One of Wated’s lawyers, Mr Isaac Ayebazibwe told Monitor on September 5 that the delay by Kigo prison authorities to transfer his client to another prison is contempt of court.

He said their pleas to Kigo Prison authorities to transfer his client to Luzira have fallen on deaf ears.

He said when they visited Kigo on August 30 to check on his client, prison officers told them that they will not cause his transfer until they receive a dully sealed court order.

“Despite our client’s deteriorating health conditions, the officers reluctantly informed us that they would not cause his transfer until they receive a sealed order. I am still wondering who, and where a prison officer at Kigo obtained an order of court without the same being sealed, whereas that on court record is duly sealed,?” he said.

Mr Ayebazibwe said it is this frustration that has since prompted him to petition the Commissioner General of Prison Services, Mr Johnson Byabashaija to intervene.

In a letter dated August 31, Mr Ayebazibwe told Mr Byabashaija that some of his officers were present in court when the magistrate issued the order and wondered why they were reluctant to enforce it .

“We regret to note that despite your officers knowledge of the said order which would have enabled our client to access immediate medical attention, the apparent intentional or negligent delay of his transfer has caused him [Wated] more pain. That could eventually have irreversible side effects on his health,” the letter reads in part.

"The purpose of this correspondence is to request that you [Commissioner General of Prison ] prevail over the said officers and cause the immediate transfer of our client in accordance thereof .” it adds

When contacted, Mr Frank Mbaine , the Uganda Prisons spokesperson, said they have not yet received a petition from Wated’s lawyers.

"There is no way we can refuse implementing a court order because we work together. If we have not acted it simply means that we have not yet received the information you're talking about. The moment that order reaches the relevant authorities of the Uganda Prisons Services, that's if it's authentic, we shall respond accordingly,” he said