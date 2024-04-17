Witch doctor, helper given life sentence for killing toddler

Masaka High Court Judge Margaret Nakintu Katamba sentenced a witch doctor, Moses Makumbi, 77, and his helper, Denis Kabuye, 43, to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, Passy Mirembe.

Court heard Mirembe vanished from her parents' home in Kayugi Village, Mukungwe Sub County, Masaka, on October 23, 2017. Her body was found two days later in a nearby forest. It was mutilated and missing body parts, suggesting a possible ritualistic motive.

Prosecution led by the resident chief state attorney Noah Kunya Prosecutors argued for the death penalty due to the heinous nature of the crime and the danger it posed to the community, particularly children.

“We pray that court grants the accused persons a grave sentence of death or life imprisonment to deter other people from taking part in such heinous acts which are a danger to the society,” he said.

However, the duo's defence lawyer Alex Lule requested lighter sentences, citing Makumbi's advanced age and Kabuye's role as the primary financial caregiver for his family.

“…they have spent some time on remand and we pray that they can be given lighter sentences.” He said

The judge acknowledged the brutality of the crime and the potential connection to witchcraft, a local concern. She sentenced both defendants to life imprisonment to protect the community.



“The victim was a toddler and her body was mutilated, and her murder could have been associated with witchcraft which is a common practice in the area and the society needs to be protected from these evil acts” she said.

Residents of Kayugi Village expressed relief at the verdict, stating they had feared Makumbi's presence.

Peter Kalangwa, the victim's father, expressed gratitude for the ruling, believing his daughter finally received justice.

“The girl was found with missing body parts, it was terrifying, but we are now relieved after getting this ruling knowing that those that were behind my child’s death will spend the rest of their lives in prison,” he said .