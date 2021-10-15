Woman burns six-year-old daughter's hands over food in Karamoja

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Police in Napak District Thursday arrested a mother of two for allegedly burning her six-year-old daughter’s hands over scooping some food from a saucepan.

According to police, Christine Abura who is a single parent and resident of Lokitelaemun Village, Lokali Parish, Matany Sub-county in Napak district committed the crime on the October 5, 2021.

‘‘The kid was severely burnt and can’t use her hands for eating and that the mother had not even bothered taking the kid for medical attention,’’ Mr Micheal Longole, the Karamoja regional police spokesperson told the media.

He added: “When we got information about the incident, we rushed and found the kid crying in pain. Her mother was not around so we looked for her and she was later arrested.”

Daily Monitor has learnt that police are helping in treating the infant.

Mr Longole said Ms Abura will face charges of attempted murder further urging the community against child abuse

“We have a department of child and family protection manned with competent officers to handle child related matters,” he observed.

The LC1 secretary for defence in Lokitelaemun Village, Simon Lokong said there is a lot of child abuse caused by food shortages in especially Napak District.

“The situation is bad. People are starving and you find that couples take all their grievances against children instead of solving conflicts amicably,’’ he noted.