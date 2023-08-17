Woman in job bribery claim causes a storm

Kayunga District Service Commission’s chairperson has said he was left “embarrassed” after a woman undressed before him in protest at not being given a job she reportedly paid for.

Mr Badru Ssentongo described as “foolish actions” the unnamed woman’s loud protestations after claims that a Shs2m bribe had failed to secure her a clinical officer job. The woman, oblivious to the cannula on her left hand, threatened to tear off the dark blue dress she was sporting on Monday.

Mr Adbul Batambuze, the Chief Administrative Officer or Cao of Kayunga, told the Monitor that the aggrieved woman is believed to have paid the bribe to a son of a senior official (names withheld). The latter discharges duties as a driver at the district headquarters.

Mr Dickson Ssebbowa, the secretary to the commission, said they are “deeply disturbed” by the bribery claims. He added that the senior official’s son has been summoned to appear before the reward and sanctions committee. The accuser claims to have in her possession incriminating evidence to support her bribery claims. We were unable to see the same.

The senior official, who said he is contemplating a libel action, disclosed that the protestor was shortlisted for a vacancy “but failed the interview.” The senior official said that while he is not in the habit of taking bribes, it is inconceivable that he can take one and fail to effect what was promised.

“Many people like her have fallen prey to such people who roam around and hoodwink job applicants claiming they are connected to me or the Cao,” the district official said of the alleged actions of his son, adding that he was hot with shame when the lady “undressed before me.”

Mr Andrew Muwonge, the district chairperson, however, said: “I will arrest both the one who solicits the bribe and the one who receives it because both of them are culpable.”

The woman said she raised money for the bribe from a moneylender, and was consequently in a bad place after failing to get what she paid for. The woman, who also claimed to have made the trek from Mukono to Kayunga to voice her objection, was whisked off to a waiting boda-boda.

Kayunga District recently carried out interviews for civil service jobs that included parish chiefs, clinical offices, head and deputy teachers as well as support staff. The unnamed woman claims she paid the money in May this year to the son of the district official. She further alleges that the son promised to pass the bribe on to his father, a claim the latter vehemently denies.

Mr Batambuze told Daily Monitor that this was the second time the woman was storming the district headquarters to demand a money refund. Kayunga’s Cao disclosed that during the first time, he advised the woman to file a case of receiving money by false pretence against the implicated officials.

Dr Patricia Okiria, the deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) on Wednesday said after the media brought the matter to their attention, they had embarked on probing the claims against the implicated officials.

“I advise the victim to formally file a case with our office and also furnish us with all the evidence, which she says she has so that we arrest and prosecute the culprits,” Dr Okiria said during an interview.

She added: “If people can be bold enough and report such cases to us, it is the only way we can fight acts corruption countrywide.”

Dr Okiria, however, noted that in such acts involving the giver and taker, the only challenge they face as a body is to get evidence which can support their case in case the culprits are taken to courts of law.