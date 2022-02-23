Women groups resist merger to fund Parish Devt Model

Uganda's legal tender. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  KARIM MUYOBO

What you need to know:

  • The organisations say UWEP should be left to operate separately as it helps to empower women.

The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Uganda)  and Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP) have asked government to maintain UWEP as a separate Fund instead of merging it  other wealth creation programmes to finance the Parish Development Model (PDM). 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.