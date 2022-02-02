Yumbe, Nebbi residents raise concern over water shortage

A boy collects water from a drying well in Pamora Upper Village, Nebbi District. Residents of Yumbe and Nebbi have raised concern over the shortage of water in the districts. PHOTO | PATRICK OKABA

By  Robert Elema  &  Patrick Okaba

What you need to know:

  • Mr Abdu Andama, the officer-in-charge of mobilisation in Yumbe District, said the water sources are few compared to the number of people using them.

Yumbe and Nebbi districts are facing a water shortage, with some residents forced to walk  five kilometres  to  get  water.

