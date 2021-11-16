Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

New carnage leaves dozens dead across eastern DR Congo

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast DR Congo. AFP PHOTO

By  AFP

What you need to know:

New carnage in the troubled east of the DR Congo has seen dozens killed in recent days, many with their throats slit or burned alive, despite a state of siege aimed at reining in marauding militia groups.
The death toll from a gruesome attack last week in the North Kivu city Beni attributed to the ADF rebel group rose to 38 on Monday.
The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is the deadliest of scores of armed groups in the east of the country and the United States has formally linked it to the so-called Islamic State (IS).
A Red Cross official said bodies were found tied up, with their throats slit by machetes.

