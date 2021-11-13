Protester killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies as security forces tighten grip

Sudanese opponents of the military coup protest in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, on November 13, 2021, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup demonstrators today, as thousands rallied nationwide, two days after the military sought to tighten its grip by forming a new ruling council. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.
Sudanese security forces shot dead at least one protester Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council.
The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.
"One protester was killed in Omdurman by the bullets of the putschist military council," the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said in a statement referring to security forces.

