Raila to Ruto: We know the real thief

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a political rally at Machakos town on March 5, 2022. PHOTO/NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • ODM leader criticises the Deputy President for talking ill of the same government he serves.
  • Mr Odinga's allies say Dr Ruto is feeling the heat as the presidential campaigns progress.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Saturday took his campaigns to Machakos county where he urged residents to back his presidential bid. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.