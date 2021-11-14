Six killed in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests, Al Jazeera TV bureau head arrested

Protesters against the military coup in Sudan walk past fumes of tear gas fired by security forces during a demonstration in "Street 60" in the east of capital Khartoum on November 13, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency.

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV network, the media outlet said on Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead.

