Social media kudos to hustler President-elect Ruto

The Supreme court decision to uphold President-elect William Ruto as the winner of the August 9 elections was received with excitement amongst his supporters and shock by Azimio’s candidate Raila Odinga’s supporters who took to social media to share their reactions.

Quick to dismiss the judgment was Mr Odinga running mare Martha Karua who in a tweet said: “The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings.”

Mr Odinga also shared similar sentiments as he largely disagreed with the judgement but chose to respect it.

“We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga said in part.

The president-elect then shared a Bible verse to celebrate the judgement before calling for a press briefing that he used to share his views of the judgment.

“With men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible.” — Mark 10:27,” Dr Ruto tweeted.

Following shortly was his wife, Rachael Ruto who sent him a hearty message via Twitter.

“Congratulations Bill my love. God has done it. I am proud of you! May He give you the grace and wisdom to lead Kenya into greatness! You were born and destined for this! Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm for God can be trusted to keep His promise,” Rachel Ruto.

Meanwhile, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema tweeted: “Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto, on being declared 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Look forward to working with Your excellency @WilliamsRuto to strengthen and enhance historical good relations between Zambia and Kenya based on our shared priorities for our two peoples.”

Presidential Candidate David Mwaure Waihiga and Agano Party leader in a statement said: “I wish to heartily congratulate His Excellency the President-elect Dr William Samoei Ruto on confirmation of his win by the Supreme Court. Kenyans and the world, we told you! We have seen it from forms 34As.”

“During COTU (K) Executive Board meeting on August 17, we resolved that immediately after the Supreme Court judgement, we must thank and congratulate the victor. Consequently, we congratulate President William Ruto. We appeal to workers and Kenyans in general to remain peaceful,” COTU Boss Francis Atwoli tweeted.

“Congratulations President-elect William Ruto. May you always uphold and respect the constitution,” activist Boniface Mwangi tweeted.

“Congratulations to the Supreme Court and to Kenya; On Elections Day, Kenyans demonstrated their democratic will on the ballot and after the presidential results announcement, they decided to resolve the disputes raised in a peaceful, litigious manner-guided by our constitution,” Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala tweeted.

“Dear William Samoei Ruto, congratulations on being our 5th President. As a lawful citizen, I hereby pledge my allegiance and loyalty to your Presidency.

Dear Raila Amolo Odinga, since 2005, I have given you all my total and absolute support. You are the President Kenya will forever miss,” Mr Donald Kipkorir, a lawyer, tweeted.

“I have the trust of our people, I will defend our community in or outside the government. I have served Kenyans from all sorts of life. I believe that the time to restore the lost hope is to build a community called Kenya. @WilliamsRuto as our president,” Raphael Tuju.

“Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto, on being declared 5th President of the Republic of Kenya. Also, congratulations to the people of Kenya! Democracy wins again,” Nigerian pop star David Adedeji Adekele aka Davido tweeted.

Others did not take the loss kindly like Embakasi East MP Paul Ongiri Owino alias Babu Owino who implied that Raila was conned.