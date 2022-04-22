Somalia foreign minister survives assassination attempt

Somali Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali escaped unhurt in an assassination attempt on Thursday evening in Galkayo town, Puntland, about 750km north of Mogadishu.

Reports indicate that an armed confrontation erupted at a compound owned by a clan elder identified as Yasin Abdisamad, who was hosting the minister and his family for Iftar, the evening fast-breaking ritual in the holy month of Ramadan.

The attack by forces loyal to the local administration of Puntland, one of the Federal Member States of Somalia that controls the northern portion of the town, caused deaths and injuries.

One of Mr Ali’s bodyguards was killed in the confrontation while Mr Abdisamad suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, the governor of Puntland’s Mudug region, Mr Abdilatif Muse Nur, blamed the foreign minister for causing the confrontation.

“I want to tell the public in Puntland and the Somali people at large that the confrontation in Galkayo town was provoked by the Somalia Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, who came to the town to propagate unproductive policies,” said Governor Nur after the skirmishes.

However, Mr Ali insisted that it was an attempt on his life without mentioning the authority.

Locals indicated that Mr Abdisamad, the clan elder, is not on good terms with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, who is campaigning in Mogadishu. He is vying for president of Somalia in the upcoming elections.