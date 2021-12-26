South Africa's Desmond Tutu, a life in key dates

Bishop Desmond Tutu appeals for peace during a funeral held for fifteen victims of clashes with the police on July 23, 1985. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • 1996: Two years after the end of apartheid, he heads the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that begins hearings into atrocities committed under the previous regime.
  •  1997: Diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoes repeated treatment over the following years.

Here are key dates in the life of South Africa's Desmond Mpilo Tutu, a leading figure in the anti-apartheid struggle and international defender of human rights and peace.

