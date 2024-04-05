Juba to reclaim airspace control from Khartoum after completion of air traffic system

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday announced that his country is close to reclaiming control of its sovereign airspace from neighbouring Sudan, following the completion of the Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) by China Harbor Engineering Company (Chec).

The Ministry of Transport and the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority are in the process of taking over control of South Sudan's territorial airspace from Sudan, the President declared while presiding over the reopening ceremony of the national parliament in the capital Juba.

"Taking full control of our airspace will enable our country to register airlines as well as collect fees," President Kiir emphasised.

The President highlighted that the air traffic management system, whose construction began in July 2020, was completed in December 2023 and is now ready for commissioning.

The ATMS is a cooperation project between South Sudan and China, which includes training South Sudanese technicians on managing the airspace.

It also involves the construction of the Juba ATMS centre, a new air traffic control tower and operation building, a surveillance system, a navigation system, a communication system and the civil engineering and supporting facilities required by the system, such as meteorological facilities, calibration flight tests and personnel training.

In 2016, South Sudan signed a three-year agreement with Sudan under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to manage and control its airspace.