Sudan’s Burhan says ready to welcome ousted PM back in government

This grab taken from Sudan TV shows army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addressing the Sudanese people on October 25, 2021 where he declared a nationwide state of emergency. PHOTO | AFP

By  MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF

What you need to know:

  • The Liaison Committee of the Central Council for Freedom and Change said in a statement they had told Phee they will not negotiate with the military as long as it refused to re-establish the dissolved government under Hamdok.

The leader of the military in Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan says his new transitional government will welcome ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok should he change his mind to join.

