Sudan security forces kill two anti-coup protesters

Sudanese protesters gather amid tear gas fired by security forces on al-Qasr street, during a demonstration against the October 25 coup, in the capital Khartoum, on January 2, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The internet and cell phones have not worked since the morning and security forces were perched on armoured vehicles with heavy machine guns watching passers-by. 

Sudanese security forces killed two protesters Sunday in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, medics said, as thousands rallied against the military.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.