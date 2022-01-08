Three refugees killed by air strike in Ethiopia's Tigray – UN

Demonstrators march in Washington, DC on November 4, 2021, marking the one-year anniversary of the Ethiopian government's decision to deploy troops into the country's northernmost Tigray region. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The war broke in November 2020 when Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region's dissident ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacks on federal army camps.

Three Eritrean refugees, including two children, were killed by an air strike that hit a refugee camp in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where the government has been waging a year-long war against rebels, the United Nations said Thursday.

