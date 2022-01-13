Twitter back in Nigeria after seven-month ban

The Nigerian government lifted a seven-month ban on the social media giant which they had imposed for deleting a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The government and Twitter had been in negotiations over restoring the service based on a set of conditions, including Twitter registering its operations in Nigeria.

Twitter was accessible in Nigeria on Thursday after the government lifted a seven-month ban on the social media giant for deleting a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

