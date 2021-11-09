'We can't live in a world without the Amazon' - Scientist

Aerial view of a burnt area of the Amazonia rainforest at the surroundings of the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on September 15, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

  • The Amazon, the world's biggest rainforest -- the so-called "lungs of the Earth," the "green ocean," the thing humanity is counting on to inhale our pollution and save us from the mess we've made of the planet -- is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs.

Erika Berenguer, an Amazon ecologist at Oxford and Lancaster universities, is one of the most prominent scientists studying how the rainforest functions when humans throw it off balance.

