105 nations to get cheaper Merck Covid pill

This file handout photo provided on November 16, 2021, courtesy of Pfizer, shows the making of its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, Paxlovid, at a laboratory in Freiburg, Germany. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed Covid-19 treatment.

Generic drug manufacturers will make a more affordable version of Merck's anti-Covid pill for 105 of the world's poorer nations, in deals announced Thursday by a UN-backed organisation.

