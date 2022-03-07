Amazon Forest nears climate 'tipping point' faster than expected

Aerial view of a burnt area of the Amazonia rainforest at the surroundings of the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on September 15, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • If carbon pollution continues unabated, that scenario could be locked in by mid-century, according to some models.

Hammered by climate change and relentless deforestation, the Amazon rainforest is losing its capacity to recover and could irretrievably transition into savannah, with dire consequences for the region and the world, according to a study published Monday. 

