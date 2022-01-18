Russia says needs answers from US to continue Ukraine talks

This combination of pictures created on January 2, 2022 shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lavrov said Moscow "cannot accept demands related to military operations on our own territory," adding that Russia is "not threatening anyone.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow was waiting for a response from the United States on sweeping security demands put to the West before continuing talks over Ukraine.

