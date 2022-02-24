Moscow warns Russians against joining anti-war protests

People protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 as they march to the Chancellery in Berlin. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said earlier on Thursday that he was against the invasion in a speech during his trial, held behind bars. 

Russian authorities on Thursday warned anti-war sympathisers from gathering for protests after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee, a government body that investigates major crimes, warned Russians of legal repercussions for joining unsanctioned protests related to "the tense foreign political situation".
It said it was responding to social media calls to protest against Putin's decision to attack Ukraine.

