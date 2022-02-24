Stop conflict with Ukraine for 'humanity's' sake, UN tells Putin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Weeks of intense diplomacy at the UN and elsewhere to avert war and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea Wednesday to Vladimir Putin to stop -- "in the name of humanity" -- the Russian military assault on Ukraine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.