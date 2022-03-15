Nearly 30 million under lockdown in China as virus surges

Workers in protective clothing sit near a locked down area after the detection of new cases of Covid-19 in Shanghai on March 14 Hector RETAMAL AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

China reported 5,280 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double the previous day's tally as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant spreads across a country which has tethered tightly to a 'zero-Covid' strategy

Nearly 30 million people were under lockdown across China on Tuesday, as surging virus cases returned mass tests and hazmat suited health officials to city streets on a scale not seen since the start of the pandemic.

