Pfizer says Covid pill 89% effective against severe disease

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. PHOTO/AFP

  • Besides Pfizer and Merck, the Swiss pharma giant Roche is also working on a Covid pill.

Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 had shown it is highly effective, hailing it is as a big step toward ending the pandemic. 

