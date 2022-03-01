Putin has 'shattered peace' in Europe- NATO chief

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda speak with military personnel on March 1, 2022 at the military air base in Lask, Poland. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had "shattered peace in Europe" by invading Ukraine, adding that the Western defence alliance would defend "every inch of our territory".
He spoke during a visit to the Lask airbase in NATO member Poland, whose neighbour Ukraine has been fighting back against a Russian offensive that is now in its sixth day. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.