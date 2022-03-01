No reason for Putin’s attack on Ukraine

A Ukrainian territorial defence fighter examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after the fight in Kharkiv on February 27, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The only threat Ukraine poses to Russia’s government is that it stands as an example of what Russia could be: a democratic society underpinned by the rule of law.

On February 23, Russian forces invaded Ukraine without provocation, eight years after violently and illegally annexing Crimea. Russia alone is responsible for starting a war that has caused unnecessary death and destruction, driven tens of thousands from their homes, and that threatens global stability and prosperity. 

